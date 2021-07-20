      Weather Alert

OHA: Unvaccinated Oregonians Accounted For 94 Percent Of COVID Related Deaths In June

Jul 20, 2021 @ 2:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says the latest numbers continue to show that unvaccinated people are at much greater risk of COVID-19 infection and serious illness.

Last month, 92 percent of the state’s cases and 94 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths were people who were unvaccinated.

The OHA Tuesday also reports 595 new cases and 6 more virus related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

Oregonâ€™s 2,827th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 21 and died on July 18 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregonâ€™s 2,828th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died on May 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregonâ€™s 2,829th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregonâ€™s 2,830th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregonâ€™s 2,831st COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregonâ€™s 2,832nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Updated information is known for Oregonâ€™s 2,820th COVID-19 death an 83-year-old woman from Baker County. She was erroneously reported as a 70-year-old man.

155 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus and 44 patients are in the ICU.

As of today, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon vaccines
Popular Posts
Recovery Effort at Collapsed Florida Condo Building Could End Soon
Extreme Weather Fuels Oregon Wildfires
Father-In-Law Says He Pepper-Sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman
Brush Fire On 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Forces Evacuations
Oregon Reports 251 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Virus Related Deaths
Connect With Us Listen To Us On