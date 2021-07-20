OHA: Unvaccinated Oregonians Accounted For 94 Percent Of COVID Related Deaths In June

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says the latest numbers continue to show that unvaccinated people are at much greater risk of COVID-19 infection and serious illness.
Last month, 92 percent of the state’s cases and 94 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths were people who were unvaccinated.
The OHA Tuesday also reports 595 new cases and 6 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).
Oregonâ€™s 2,827th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 21 and died on July 18 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,828th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died on May 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,829th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,830th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,831st COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregonâ€™s 2,832nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is known for Oregonâ€™s 2,820th COVID-19 death an 83-year-old woman from Baker County. She was erroneously reported as a 70-year-old man.
155 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus and 44 patients are in the ICU.
As of today, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/LSbZXroxGS
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 20, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/LSbZXroxGS
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 20, 2021