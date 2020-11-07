OHA Reports Record number of COVID-19 Cases In Oregon on Saturday
The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the state total of cases to 49,587.
The agency also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 729.
According to OHA “today’s cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.”
The Oregon Health Authority said in a press release, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).