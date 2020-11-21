OHA Reports Record COVID-19 Cases In Oregon For Second Day In A Row
OHA for the second day in a row is reporting a record number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
Today the agency reported 1509 confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the state total number of cases to 63,668.
The agency also reported 7 more deaths from the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 819.
According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).