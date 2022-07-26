OHA Reports Almost 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports almost 1,400 new COVID cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate remains around 14 percent.
The OHA’s most recent virus-related hospitalization report shows 424 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/3LFSIOqrJB pic.twitter.com/6UmdlutPdI
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 26, 2022
