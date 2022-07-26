      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Thursday Night

OHA Reports Almost 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

Jul 26, 2022 @ 3:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports almost 1,400 new COVID cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate remains around 14 percent.

The OHA’s most recent virus-related hospitalization report shows 424 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus.

