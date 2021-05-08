OHA Reports 833 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 7 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 833 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 190,804.
The agency also reported 7 COVID related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,528.
According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).