OHA Reports 830 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday, 8 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 179,930.
The agency also reported 8 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,484.
According to the agency, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).