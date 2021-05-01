OHA Reports 794 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 794 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state total number of cases to 185,597.
The agency also reported 3 COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,498.
According to OHA, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).