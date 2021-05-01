      Weather Alert

OHA Reports 794 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 New Deaths

May 1, 2021 @ 11:52am

The Oregon Health Authority reported  794 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state total number of cases to 185,597.

The agency also reported 3 COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,498.

According to OHA, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).

Popular Posts
DA's Office & AG Open Investigation Into Lents Park Shooting Of Robert Delgado
Portland’s Genius Mayor Finally Realizes That Bad People Do Bad Things
Governor Inslee Signs Mascot Measure
Census: U.S. Population Declines To Slowest Rate Since Depression
Seven People Shot At Candlelight Vigil In Gresham