OHA reports 775 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 13 New Deaths

Jan 23, 2021 @ 1:02pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases raise the state total to 137,600.

The agency also reported 13 more deaths from the virus raising the state’s death toll to 1,877.

According to a press release sent out by OHA:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (51), Columbia (7), Coos (12),  Crook (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (49), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (19), Lake (4), Lane (75), Lincoln (8), Linn (15), Malheur (9), Marion (94), Morrow (1), Multnomah (112), Polk (29), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wasco (12), Washington (106) and Yamhill (25).

 

 

