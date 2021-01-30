OHA reports 707 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases, 19 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 707 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total number of cases to 142,416.
The agency also reported 19 new deaths, raising the state total number of deaths to 1957.
According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).