      Weather Alert

OHA reports 707 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases, 19 New Deaths

Jan 30, 2021 @ 12:20pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 707 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total number of cases to 142,416.

The agency also reported 19 new deaths, raising the state total number of deaths to 1957.

According to OHA:  The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).

 

Popular Posts
Journalist Andy Ngo Was Forced To Flee America To Avoid Death Threats
Two People Killed In Tillamook County Crash Saturday
Clerk Attacked With Muslim Hate Speech By Customer
More Demonstrations In Tacoma Following Police SUV Running Over Protester
Washington Man Charged With Killing Daughter's Boyfriend