OHA reports 624 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases, 17 New Deaths

Feb 6, 2021 @ 2:17pm

On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 624 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 146,741.

The State also reported 17 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to  2,019.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (5), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (8), Josephine (27), Klamath (11), Lake (9), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (56), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Umatilla (30), Union (6), Wallowa (3), Wasco (5), Washington (55) and Yamhill (17).

 

