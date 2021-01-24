OHA reports 582 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 3 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 138,168.
The agency also reported 3 new deaths, raising the state total number of deaths to 1880.
According to OHA:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (49), Coos (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (59) and Yamhill (7).