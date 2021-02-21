OHA reports 536 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 5 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 536 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 152,711.
The agency also reported 5 new deaths.
The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,154.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (14), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66) and Yamhill (17).