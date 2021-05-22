OHA Reports 509 COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 509 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new numbers raise the state’s total number of cases to 198,356.
The agency also reported five new deaths related to the virus raising the states death toll to 2,618.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).