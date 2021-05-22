      Weather Alert

OHA Reports 509 COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths

May 22, 2021 @ 1:53pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 509 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new numbers raise the state’s total number of cases to 198,356.

The agency also reported five new deaths related to the virus raising the states death toll to 2,618.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).

Popular Posts
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
UPDATE: Oregon County Vaccination % Goes Down For A Second Day In A Row.
Police Race To Portland Hospital Following Gang Retaliation Shooting
Two Dead After Car Hits Tree In Eugene
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something