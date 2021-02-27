      Weather Alert

OHA reports 455 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 2 New Deaths

Feb 27, 2021 @ 3:09pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new cases raise the states total to 155,315.

The agency also reported 2 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,208.

According to OHA:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill (6).

