OHA Reports 393 COVID-19 Cases in Oregon, 4 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 393 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases bringing the state total number of cases to 147,122.
The agency also reported 4 new deaths bringing the state’s death toll to 2023.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).