      Weather Alert

OHA Reports 393 COVID-19 Cases in Oregon, 4 New Deaths

Feb 7, 2021 @ 2:52pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 393 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases bringing the state total number of cases to 147,122.

The agency also reported 4 new deaths bringing the state’s death toll to 2023.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).

Popular Posts
New Decriminalization Of Drugs Law In Effect Today
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Man Accused Of Shooting Down Into Blue Heron Mill From Oregon City Promenade
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown