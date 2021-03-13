OHA reports 365 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 3 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 365 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 159,392.
OHA also reported 3 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,322.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4).