OHA reports 211 COVID-19 Cases on Sunday, 0 New deaths

Mar 7, 2021 @ 1:59pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 211 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new numbers bring the state total number of cases to 157,285.

OHA also reported 0 new deaths, leaving the death toll at  2,296.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (26), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Curry (8), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (23), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Washington (20), Yamhill (16).

