OHA Reports 198 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 More Virus-Related Deaths, New Breakthrough Numbers Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 198 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,775th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,776th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 28 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,777th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,778th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon is also now just over 5,000 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine away from the 70 percent threshold.
134 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.
27 patients are in the ICU.
–New Breakthrough Numbers Released–
Out of the 2.18 million Oregonians now fully vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,790 breakthrough cases.
About 10 percent of those breakthrough cases were people who live in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings.
And the OHA says in June, 92 percent of new COVID cases and 90 percent of virus related deaths were people who were unvaccinated.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2fzEM7Mchj
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 1, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2fzEM7Mchj
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 1, 2021