OHA Reports 1669 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 701 In Multnomah County, 11 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1669 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 72,506.
OHA also reported 11 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 896.
According to OHA, “The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).”