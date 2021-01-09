      Breaking News
Boeing 737 Plane Missing in Indonesia

OHA Reports 1643 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 New Deaths

Jan 9, 2021 @ 2:58pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1643 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the state total number of cases to 124,476.

The health agency also reported 28 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,603.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).

Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Rapper Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm
VIDEO: Salem WinCo Customers Not Wearing Face Coverings Not Allowed to Check-out
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Portland Police Officer Captured After Escaping
Hospital Outbreak In Vancouver