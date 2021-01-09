OHA Reports 1643 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1643 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
That brings the state total number of cases to 124,476.
The health agency also reported 28 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,603.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).