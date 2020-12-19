OHA reports 1,542 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 36 More Deaths
Oregon Health Authority reported that 36 more people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 raising the state’s death toll to 1,340.
The agency also reported to 1,542 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 101,814.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).