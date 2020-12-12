OHA Reports 1,440 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,440 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Those numbers raise the state total number of cases to 92,839.
The agency also reported 13 more deaths, raising the sate’s death toll to 1,150.
According to OHA:. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).