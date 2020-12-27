      Weather Alert

OHA Reports 1416 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 5 New Deaths

Dec 27, 2020 @ 12:30pm

The Oregon health authority reported 1416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state total number of cases to 109,725.

OHA also reported 5 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1427.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).

