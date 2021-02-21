OHA Reports 111 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 1 New Death
The Oregon Health Authority reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The new cases raise the state total to 152,818.
The agency also reported 1 new death, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,155
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).