OHA Reports 111 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 1 New Death

Feb 21, 2021 @ 1:34pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The new cases raise the state total to 152,818.

The agency also reported 1 new death, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,155

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3),  Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

