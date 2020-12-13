      Weather Alert

OHA reports 1,048 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 6 New Deaths

Dec 13, 2020 @ 1:23pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 93,853.

The agency also reported 6 more deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,155.

According to the agency, The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).

