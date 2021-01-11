OHA reportes 1225 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday, 2 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 125,683.
The agency also reported 2 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,605.
According to OHA:
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 125,683. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).