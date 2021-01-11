      Breaking News
Boeing 737 Plane Missing in Indonesia

OHA reportes 1225 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday, 2 New Deaths

Jan 10, 2021 @ 6:16pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 125,683.

The agency also reported 2 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,605.

According to OHA:

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 125,683. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).

Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Rapper Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm
VIDEO: Salem WinCo Customers Not Wearing Face Coverings Not Allowed to Check-out
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Portland Police Officer Captured After Escaping
Hospital Outbreak In Vancouver