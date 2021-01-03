      Weather Alert

OHA reports 1,421 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday, 8 New Deaths

Jan 3, 2021 @ 2:09pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1421 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total number of cases to 117,724.

The agency also announced 8 new deaths, raising the death toll to 1500.

According to OHA:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).

Popular Posts
Restraining Order Issued Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Child's Body Found in Lincoln County
Man Serving 50 Years For Sexual Assaults While Knowingly Infected With HIV Dies In Prison
President Trump's $2,000 Checks All But Dead As GOP Senate Refuses Aid
President Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Package