OHA reports 1,421 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday, 8 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1421 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total number of cases to 117,724.
The agency also announced 8 new deaths, raising the death toll to 1500.
According to OHA:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).