OHA Records Over 1,800 New COVID Cases Over Weekend

Aug 15, 2022 @ 3:11pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

371 Oregonians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

48 of those patients are in the ICU.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 10 percent.

