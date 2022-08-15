OHA Records Over 1,800 New COVID Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
371 Oregonians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.
48 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 10 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from August 12 to 14, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/knrLucFwJg pic.twitter.com/U2vt7sxkv3
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 15, 2022
