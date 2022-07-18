OHA Records 34 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is almost 15 percent.
458 Oregonians were hospitalized with COVID in the OHA’s last weekly count.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from July 15 to July 17, 2022.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from July 15 to July 17, 2022.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 18, 2022
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 18, 2022
