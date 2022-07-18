      Weather Alert

OHA Records 34 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Over Weekend

Jul 18, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is almost 15 percent.

458 Oregonians were hospitalized with COVID in the OHA’s last weekly count.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
