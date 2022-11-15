KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

OHA Offers COVID-19 Telehealth Access

November 15, 2022 2:18PM PST
(Portland, OR) — People who don’t have access to health care can get free telehealth visits for COVID-19 through a new service offered by the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA recommends that people first try to locate a federal Test to Treat site. If they can’t do that, they can contact Color Health online or over the phone for a free telehealth visit, if they have COVID-19. During the appointment, they can find out if they’re eligible for oral antiviral medicine.

