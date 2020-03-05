      Weather Alert

OHA Not Worried About Coronavirus & Pets

Mar 4, 2020 @ 5:07pm

A Dog In Hong Kong Recently tested Positive For The Corona Virus, however experts here in Oregon say you can remain calm when it comes to your furry roommates.

Dr David Kochis, Cheif medical officer with the Oregon Humane Society, says fears in the veterinary community that the Coronavirus is spreading to animals remains low.

Dr Kochis explained that there is no evidence as of now to suggest that the virus can be transmitted between humans and their pets.

He says the dogs’ symptoms were minor and that there is no evidence to suggest that its’ human owner gave the dog the virus.

 

 

TAGS
cats Coronavirus dogs Oregon Pets Portland
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport