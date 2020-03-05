OHA Not Worried About Coronavirus & Pets
A Dog In Hong Kong Recently tested Positive For The Corona Virus, however experts here in Oregon say you can remain calm when it comes to your furry roommates.
Dr David Kochis, Cheif medical officer with the Oregon Humane Society, says fears in the veterinary community that the Coronavirus is spreading to animals remains low.
Dr Kochis explained that there is no evidence as of now to suggest that the virus can be transmitted between humans and their pets.
He says the dogs’ symptoms were minor and that there is no evidence to suggest that its’ human owner gave the dog the virus.