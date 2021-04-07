OHA Issues More Information On Tuesday’s 33 Reported COVID-19 Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19.
On Wednesday the agency issued more information about those deaths.
Here is that information:
Oregon’s 2,395th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,396th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,397th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,398th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,399th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on March 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,400th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on March 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,401st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,402nd COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,403rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,404th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,405th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,406th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,407th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,408th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,409th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,410th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,411st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 23 and died on March 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,412nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,413rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on March 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,414th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 8 and died on March 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,415th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,416th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,417th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on March 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,418th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on April 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,419th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 27 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,420th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on March 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,421st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 25 and died on March 2 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,422nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,423rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,424th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,425th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,426th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,427th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.