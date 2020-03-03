OHA Incident Management Team Hard At Work On Coronavirus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s Incident Management Team is working 7 days a week.
It’s answering hundreds of phone calls and emails about the Coronavirus in Oregon.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says, “l realize this is a scary time for families who have sick relatives. Our thoughts are with them as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
OHA can do up to 80 tests per day.
So far 3 cases have been found here.
One has been confirmed by the CDC, 2 others are still presumptive.
