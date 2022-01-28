OHA: Hospitals Near Breaking Point

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon hospitals may be reaching the breaking point in the coming weeks.
The Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Dean Sidelinger says the state is close to passing the pandemic high in the omicron surge.
While cases seem to be leveling off, hospital cases are rising.
Dr. Sidelinger says it will take several weeks for the hospitalizations to peak and then come down to a level that no longer overwhelms hospitals.
That is expected to happen much sooner than the delta surge.
Sidelinger says that’s due to omicron patients requiring a shorter stay in hospitals and needing less critical care.
Meanwhile, the OHA is submitting extensions for its masking and vaccination rules because of rising hospitalization rates.