OHA Has Announced It Will Begin Sending Remdesivir To Hospitals Statewide
OHA has announced that Oregon has received its first shipments of Remdesivir, an experimental drug that has been used to treat patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.
According to a press release sent out by OHA “On May 12 and May 15, Oregon received allotments of the drug, which has not been formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but is being used under a federally issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).”
The press release continues “The EUA allows health professionals to use the drug to treat some severely ill COVID-19 patients who meet clinical criteria. Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. and has been tested in patients with various diseases, such as Ebola, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). According to Gilead’s website, “it is not known if remdesivir is safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19.”
Preliminary clinical testing by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease shows that some patients treated with the drug experienced faster recoveries.
Preliminary results, released in April, showed that individuals with advanced lung disease who received the drug recovered 31% faster than patients who did not.
The study included 1,063 patients.
Differences in the mortality rate were not statistically significant. Full study results have not been published.”