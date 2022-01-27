      Weather Alert

OHA Director Patrick Allen Returns Home From Hospital After “Serious Fall”

Jan 27, 2022 @ 11:31am

SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response who was hospitalized after a serious fall Sunday is now recovering at home.

The health authority said Tuesday that 59-year-old Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday and that he was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues.

A news release Wednesday said he was recovering at home in Sherwood.

Allen says he’s looking forward to returning to work at a date to be determined.

OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz is  overseeing agency operations during Allen’s absence.

TAGS
Director Patrick Allen fall home hospital oha Oregon Health Authority Sherwood
Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
Squatters Move In And Trash Portland Man's Apartment
Driver Arrested In Fatal Hit & Run Crash On McLoughlin Blvd.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On