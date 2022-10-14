KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

OHA: COVID-19 Cases Decline in Oregon, But Virus Levels Remain High

October 13, 2022 8:49PM PDT
(Portland, OR) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases are down, along with test positivity and hospitalizations. Now that the CDC has approved the new Omicron vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, they’re urging everyone who has the primary series of vaccinations to get that shot. Kids can also get the flu vaccine at the same time. Testing of wastewater for COVID-19 shows a high level of the virus remains in the community and is slightly increasing in some areas.

