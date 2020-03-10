      Weather Alert

OHA: 15th Case of Coronavirus is in Multnomah County

Mar 10, 2020 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health officials say a 15th person in the state has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The case announced Tuesday is the first one in Multnomah County.

The patient had no known contact with a person who has a confirmed case and did not travel from a country where the virus has been circulating.

The person is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Oregon’s 15 confirmed cases are spread among seven counties.

Those are Jackson, Klamath, Umatilla, Washington, Douglas, Marion and Multnomah.

TAGS
Coronavirus Multnomah County Portland
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro