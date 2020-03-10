OHA: 15th Case of Coronavirus is in Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health officials say a 15th person in the state has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The case announced Tuesday is the first one in Multnomah County.
The patient had no known contact with a person who has a confirmed case and did not travel from a country where the virus has been circulating.
The person is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Oregon’s 15 confirmed cases are spread among seven counties.
Those are Jackson, Klamath, Umatilla, Washington, Douglas, Marion and Multnomah.