Oh Yeah, The Dude Abides Baby!
By Cooper Banks
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 12:31 PM

Plenty of days you’re just scrolling through your Facebook feed, oblivious to many of the things you see.

Today, was one of those incredible days.

I came across a teaser trailer for what looks to be a sequel to The Big Lebowski

Now, I don’t want you to think I’m a HUGE “Big Lebowski guy”.  I’m not one of the people who has watched this cult-classic over and over and over again, but I very much appreciated the film for what it was, absolute ridiculous hilarity from all angles.

If they bring back John Goodman, Steve Buschemi, Sam Elliot, and the whole crew — this flick should make a lot of money at the box office.

Of course, there is always the possibility it falls short, like so many other sequels.

There is also the possibility — this whole thing is a farse, so let me know if you find out about that.

