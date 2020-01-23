Oh No…It Might Be Insectaggedon That Gets Us
By Cooper Banks
I never considered the possibility of a world with too few insects.
I found this article from Al Jazeera English, laying out how nearly half the remaining species of insect on Planet Earth face extinction. Now, I am no fan of bugs, but I also didn’t know before today how important they are to…well…everything.
In many respects, they are the foundation of the entire food chain. They are vital for plant pollination too. Humans eat a lot of plants.
Here’s a fascinating video about it;