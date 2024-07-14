KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Officials share new details on Trump rally shooting, investigation of assassination attempt

July 14, 2024 4:26PM PDT
Authorities held a news conference late Saturday to give an update on the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an attempted assassination. One audience member is dead and at least two were critically injured in the shooting. The gunman is also dead. Trump said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Watch the full news conference.

