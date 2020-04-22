Officials: Portland Mayor Broke New Campaign Finance Rules
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The city’s of Portland’s Auditor’s Office has ruled that Mayor Ted Wheeler broke new city election rules by not properly disclosing his largest campaign contributors on his reelection website or campaign social media accounts.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports city election rules that took effect with this election cycle require candidates to prominently list the top five donors who’ve given more than $1,000 on campaign communications, said city elections officer Deborah Scoggin.
Wheeler announces “Paid for by Friends of Ted Wheeler” on his campaign website, but the top contributors aren’t identified there or on his re-election Facebook page or Twitter account.
Wheeler’s campaign website was updated to list the top five contributors by Tuesday evening.