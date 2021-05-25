      Weather Alert

OFFICIALS: Federal Vaccine Doses Not Included In Washington State Count

May 24, 2021 @ 5:00pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations from two federal health care providers have not been counted in official Washington state vaccination statistics, complicating the state’s pandemic response.

The Seattle Times reported that vaccinations from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs remain in the federal computer system, meaning county health officials cannot consider the statistics when determining restrictions or reopening plans in the state.

Officials say it also artificially lowers the vaccination rate.

The state Department of Health requested more detailed data from the Department of Defense earlier this month, but state officials said they have not yet heard back.

