Officials Ask That You “Stay Local to Stay Safe”
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the mayors of 26 cities are asking people not to travel to other cities this Memorial Day weekend. 33 of the 36 Oregon counties are under a Phase 1 reopening which calls for minimum non-essential travel.
“We want this Memorial Day weekend to be quiet, slow and safe,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones tells KGW. “We’re not looking for guests in our community this Memorial Day weekend, we can’t wait until next Memorial Day weekend.”
Hotels in Astoria will re-open on June 6th. Hotels in Cannon Beach and Seaside are set to re-open this coming Tuesday, May 26th.
In Hood River, Waterfront Park is closed and many restaurants are refraining from offering sit-down service.
“There are a lot of things that are not open. Eventually we’ll be ready, but we’re really not ready for a big influx of people to be coming at all,” said Hood River Mayor Kate McBride.