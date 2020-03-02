      Weather Alert

Officials: 6 Dead In King County, Washington From Coronavirus

Mar 2, 2020 @ 12:08pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state.  Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up.. Meanwhile, a downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools  closed for cleaning over exposure fears.

