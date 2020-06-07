Officers Confiscate Multiple Weapons In Chapman Square Park
Early Saturday Afternoon Portland Police Officers confiscated several weapons in Chapman Square Park.
Authorities say that officers assigned to the Central Precinct investigated five people who were potentially attacking a person in Chapman Square Park.
Officers say that they learned the five people had several weapons.
During the investigation officers located knives, a slingshot with marbles, multiple canisters of mace, multiple batons, a hammer and handcuffs.
The five were said to be “excluded from the park and the weapons were taken as evidence”.