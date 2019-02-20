Officer Shoots Man With Knife In Vancouver

Vancouver, Wash. – Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Vancouver. Police were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman at an apartment complex near Southeast Ellsworth Road and 10th Street just after 11pm last night. Witnesses say there were two men, possibly armed, who got into an argument in the parking lot. When one of the men brandished a knife at police and refused to drop his weapon, one officer opened fire hitting the suspect. The wounded man was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Vancouver, Wash. –On February 19, 2019 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex located in the 1200 block of SE Ellsworth Rd. Witnesses reported that two males then became involved in some type of altercation in the parking lot and that both were possibly armed. When officers arrived, they encountered one of the males who brandished a knife at the officers and refused commands to drop his weapon. One officer discharged his weapon, shooting the suspect. The male was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and medical treatment, the officer was not injured.

The Regional Major Crimes Team will be investigating the officer involved shooting. No additional information is expected to be released tonight.

