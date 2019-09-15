      Weather Alert

Officer-Involved Shooting In Hillsboro Hotel Room

Sep 15, 2019 @ 12:22pm

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside a Hillsboro hotel room.

Hillsboro police say officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate “suspicious circumstances” Saturday night. Police say an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Popular Posts
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84
Two People Dead After Accident On Pickathon Festival Grounds