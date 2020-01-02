Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting In Hillsboro
Hillsboro, Ore. – Update – Thursday from Hillsboro Police Dept. At 1:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condominium in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive. After officers arrived, the man fired multiple rounds from inside the residence from both a rifle and a pistol over the course of approximately 30 minutes. Nearby residences and vehicles were struck by this gunfire, but no one was injured. The armed man then emerged from the condominium, and an officer-involved shooting ensued. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
Original story:
There was an officer involved shooting in Hillsboro early Thursday morning. It happened around 3am in a residential neighborhood near Northeast Edgeway and Summer Falls street. That’s southwest of 185th and Walker. Police say there is no danger to the public now. KXL Reporter Rosemary Reynolds is at the scene getting the latest from detectives. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Hillsboro Police Sgt. Eric Bunday