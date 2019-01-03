Officer Involved Shooting In Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore.– On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 11:22 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a residence at the Stacy Lee Apartments, located at 141 Northeast 147th Avenue, on the report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the location they contacted people believed to be involved in the disturbance. As officers contacted several people believed to be involved in the disturbance, a responding officer fired his service firearm. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident or the officer firing his service firearm. The suspect involved in the domestic disturbance has been taken into custody. Portland Police Homicide Detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are continuing Â this shooting investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released as the investigation continues and more information is learned.

The identity of the suspect, an adult female, will be identified after which time she is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. The involved Bureau member’s name will be released per Bureau policy. The involved officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney Office’s investigation.

The Bureau may release additional information as appropriate. The involved officer will be interviewed by investigators within 48 hours.

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is comprised of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Portland Police Bureau’s directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer involved shooting may be found at https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/article/656780

Once the entire investigation and legal process is complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Bureau’s Open Data page and can be found here: https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/52175

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@ portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@ portlandoregon.gov